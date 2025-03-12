Assam Police Constable Result 2025: SLPRB PET Results Declared At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Constable Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the Assam Police Constable Result 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on March 12, 2025. Candidates who took the test can check their results on the official website, slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable Result 2025: Vacancies

1645 Constable (UB) posts, 2300 Constable (AB) posts, and 1 Constable (UB) post in APRO.

114 Constable (UB) posts and 1 Constable (AB) backlog post for the Hills Tribe category.

58 Boatman posts in Assam Police.

204 Constable (Communication) posts and 2 Constable (Carpenter) posts in APRO.

262 Constable (Communication) posts, 3 Constable (Carpenter) posts, 1 Sub-Officer post, and 39 Emergency Rescuer posts under Fire & Emergency Services.

269 Constable (Grade-III) posts under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

5 Havildar posts under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Assam Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: slprbassam.in

Click on the SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025 link on the homepage

Enter your login details, if needed

Your SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates need to enter their roll numbers and date of birth to check and download the SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET results. Those who qualify will move on to the written test. This exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions, and answers must be marked on an OMR sheet. Each correct answer will earn 0.5 marks, and the questions will be at the Class 9 and 10 level. The total score for the exam is 50 marks, and there will be no negative marking.