Assam SEBA HSLC 2026: Registration Deadline Extends Till October 21- Check Details Here

Assam SEBA HSLC 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially extended the registration deadline for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the exam can do it through the official website, i.e. site.sebaonline.org.

According to the media reports, the dates are extended due to upcoming festivals of Durga Puja Holidays as all the schools and offices will remain closed. Now candidates have time to submit their online application form till 21st October, 2025. The dates for the fee payment are also extended. Now candidates have time till 24th October, 2025 to complete their fee payment.

Assam SEBA HSLC 2026: Steps to Fill the Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website- site.sebaonline.org.

Step 2: You will find the link of HSLC 2025 Examination registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and login into your account or register.

Step 5: Fill the application form with all the details correctly.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details then download the confirmation page for future reference.

Assam SEBA HSLC 2026: Examination Fee

The examination fee comprises Rs 800 for the main exam, Rs 50 for the practical exam, and Rs 350 as the centre fee. However, students whose parents have an annual income below Rs 2,00,000 are exempt from paying both the main examination and centre fees. This exemption is applicable to students from both government and private institutions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.