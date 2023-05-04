Assam SLRC Result 2023: Grade 4 Result Declared At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment results for grade 4 posts. Candidates who appeared in the Viva Voce round can now check Assam grade 4 results on sebaonline.org. To check SLRC grade 4 results, candidates have to login to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). For this, they will have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials. The result has been released for 14,281 vacancies in various departments. The result has been released on official website sebaonline.org and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Assam Grade 4 Result: Direct Link

The result date was announced on May 3. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 3 tweeted, “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues……Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments."

Assam SLRC Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Concerned candidates should go to the official website – sebaonline.org

- On the homepage, click on the Class III Recruitment Posts Tab

- Select the result link and enter the details

- The result will appear on the screen

- Download the result and keep a copy

- Take its printout for future reference

SLRC, Assam released the Grade 3 result on May 3, 2023. The results was released for a total of 11,150 vacancies. In order to download the result, candidates will have to enter roll code and captcha.