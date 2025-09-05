Assam Teacher Who Travelled 150 KM Daily, Helped 300 Out-of-School Children Return To Class, Get National Honour

Debajit Ghosh, a 34-year-old teacher, travels 150 km every day to reach his school in Assam’s tea gardens. His journey takes him through the difficult paths of Dihing Patkai National Park, where elephant crossings and muddy roads are common. Despite these challenges, he remains committed to teaching children who had to leave school after primary education, reported Indian Express. Even with the long and tiring commute, Ghosh continues to live in Dibrugarh so he can also manage developmental work at Namsang Tea Estate Model School. He travels with two other teachers in his car, while others use bikes since there is no direct public transport to the school.

Educational background

Ghosh began his teaching journey in 2013 at Dibrugarh Bengali High School, where he had a turning point with Abhishek, a Class 8 student who disliked writing and struggled in science. With Ghosh’s guidance, Abhishek improved remarkably, scoring 100 in Science and securing 93 percent overall in the Assam board Class 10 exams. Today, despite financial difficulties, Abhishek is pursuing a PhD in Mathematics and has developed a strong passion for science. This experience deepened Ghosh’s belief in nurturing curiosity over simply chasing marks.

As principal of Namsang Tea Garden Adarsha School, Ghosh has played a key role in giving children from tea garden communities access to secondary education. In just two years, the school has managed to bring over 300 out-of-school children back into classrooms. Earlier, many children dropped out because of the lack of nearby secondary schools and the dangerous journey through Dihing Patkai National Park. With the new school, students now have access to secondary education close to home. The first academic year saw 271 enrollments, which grew to 326 in the second year.

Experiential learning through ICT tools

Ghosh encourages experiential learning by using experiments, toy-making, and practical activities, while also integrating technology through ICT tools, virtual labs, and 3D platforms. His efforts go beyond academics as well. Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), he organised a health camp to tackle low haemoglobin levels among students. With the distribution of iron and folic acid tablets along with deworming treatments, students’ haemoglobin levels showed remarkable improvement within three years.