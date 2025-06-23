Assam TET Result 2025: TET-cum-Recruitment Test Result OUT At madhyamik.assam.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Assam TET Result 2025: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Assam has officially released the TET-cum-recruitment test result for the Graduate Teacher posts today, i.e. 23rd June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the test can now check their result from the official website, i.e. madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and password correctly to access their result. The examination for recruitment took place on 29th December, 2024 and after that board released the answers keys along with the OMR sheets. The aim of this text is to fill a total of 1,487 post graduate teacher posts and a total of 8,230 graduate teacher posts.

Assam TET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of ‘TET-cum-recruitment test for Graduate Teachers posts’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your application number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page

Step 7: Print it out for future reference.

Assam TET cum-recruitment test Result 2025: What’s After the Result

Now after the result declaration, Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam will start the process of document verification and also begin with the procedure of final confirmation of appointments for the candidates who are shortlisted. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.