Assam TET Result 2025 To Be Out Today At madhyamik.assam.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

Assam TET Result 2025: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam is expected to release results for the Assam TET today, i.e. 17th October, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024 will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

The results of the TET-cum-Recruitment Examination (TCR) 2024 for Post Graduate Teacher and Graduate Teacher posts will be available for download from 10:30 AM. on October 17, 2025. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their Application Number and Password used during the online application process.

Assam TET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled Assam TET Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it for future reference.

The results of the candidates declared successful are provisional and depend on meeting the eligibility criteria specified in the official advertisements, as well as the authenticity of the documents and declarations submitted by the candidates.

Candidates with queries can contact technical support at the toll-free number 08042303631 (available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.