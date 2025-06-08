ATMA 2025 Result For February Section DECLARED At atmaaims.com- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

ATMA 2025 Results: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the results for the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2025 for the February session. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. atmaaims.com.

Candidates will require their application number/ PID (process ID) and their password to login into their portal and access their result. ATMA is a national exam which is conducted for the candidates to take admission into top tier B-schools across the country for the postgraduate programs like MBA, MCA and MMS.

ATMA 2025 Results: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- atmaaims.com.

Step 2: You will see the button of ‘Candidate login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A news page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like application number/ PID (process ID) and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After logging in, find the result link and open it.

Step 6: Your ATMA 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

The final selection is determined through a Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI). The written test includes 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) spread across six sections: Analytical Reasoning Skills 1 & 2, Verbal Skills 1 & 2, and Quantitative Skills 1 & 2. Candidates earn one mark for each correct response, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Applicants who hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution are eligible to appear for the ATMA 2025 exam. Those students who are currently in the final year of their undergraduate program can also apply for the exam. General category candidates must have secured at least 50% aggregate marks in their degree, while candidates from reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are required to have a minimum of 45% marks. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.