AU Result 2025 For BA, MA, MCA, BArch Released At andhrauniversity.edu.in- Check Details Here

AU Result 2025 For BA, MA, MCA, BArch: Andhra University (AU) has officially declared the results for the various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. All the students who have appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website, i.e. andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Students must note that the results have been announced for multiple semesters and courses for regular and supplementary results. Results are released for the courses like BTECH, BTECH+MTECH, MBA, MCOM, LLB, BFA, MSc, MPED, BPED, and DPEd. Candidates will have to enter their registration number on the official portal to access their result.

AU Result 2025 For BA, MA, MCA, BArch: Steps To Check and Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website-andhrauniveristy.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘Educations’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then open the section on ‘Results’ from the list.

Step 4: Now select the course and stream on yours from the available list.

Step 5: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter the required details like your registration number correctly then submit it.

Step 7: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Candidates must know that along with major UG and PG programmes, AU has also declared the results of the B.Ed Fourth Semester (2-2) Regular and Supplementary Exams conducted in August 2025, as well as the B.Ed Third Semester (2-1) Revaluation (Phase-I) held in March 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.