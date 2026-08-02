/August 2026 school holidays: Schools will remain closed on these dates

Students, parents, and teachers planning their schedules for August 2026 should take note of several important national and religious holidays this month.
The month brings three major occasions: Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi, and Raksha Bandhan, which may lead to school closures across many parts of India.
However, the exact holiday schedule may vary depending on state government notifications and individual school calendars.
The first major holiday of the month falls on Saturday, August 15, 2026, when India celebrates its 80th Independence Day.
The day commemorates the country's independence from British rule in 1947 and is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, patriotic events, and parades across the country. As a national holiday, schools across India typically remain closed on this day.
The next major holiday of the month is Milad-un-Nabi, expected to be observed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslims through prayers, religious gatherings, and community events.
Schools in states where Milad-un-Nabi is listed as a public holiday may remain closed on this day, though the holiday status can differ across regions depending on state education department guidelines.
Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026. The festival highlights the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters tying rakhi on their brothers' wrists and praying for their well-being, while brothers promise to support and protect them in return.
Many schools may remain closed, or follow adjusted schedules, depending on state holiday rules and individual institutional decisions.
While these are the major holidays expected in August 2026, the final school holiday list may differ across states and union territories.
State education departments release their own academic holiday calendars, which often include additional regional festivals and local observances not listed in the national calendar such as Onam, which is also observed around the same time as Milad-un-Nabi in some states.
Students, parents, and teachers are advised to refer to the official holiday calendar issued by their respective schools, education boards, or state authorities before finalising travel plans, exam preparation schedules, or other activities during the month.
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