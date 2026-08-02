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August 2026 school holidays: Schools will remain closed on these dates

Students, parents, and teachers are advised to refer to the official holiday calendar issued by their respective schools, education boards, or state authorities before finalising travel plans.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
August 2026 school holidays: Schools will remain closed on these dates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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