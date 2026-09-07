/Australia cancels graduate diploma course for new international students from October

The Australian government has moved to stop new international student enrolments in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) known as GDML, course code BSB80120.
This comes after finding evidence that the qualification was being widely used to help students switch courses and extend their stay in the country rather than for genuine study.
The decision marks the first time Canberra has used its new course-cancellation powers, introduced under 2025 reforms to the Education Services for Overseas Students (ESOS) framework.
Announced by Assistant Minister for International Education Julian Hill on September 4, the move allows the government to suspend or cancel a course when it identifies systemic problems with course delivery, poor alignment with Australia's skills needs, or a broader public interest concern.
Under the new rule, vocational education and training (VET) providers offering the GDML will have their Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS) registration for the course automatically suspended or cancelled.
From October 5, 2026, providers will no longer be able to issue new Confirmations of Enrolment for the course, recruit new international students into it, or allow overseas students who haven't yet started to begin studying it.
Officials said the crackdown follows a sharp rise in transfers into the course, which jumped from around 510 in 2020 to roughly 4,000 more recently, alongside high rates of visa refusals and course non-completion among enrollees.
The measure will affect 452 VET providers currently offering the course, with more than 40,000 students enrolled across those providers, according to reports.
Importantly, the change does not apply to graduate diploma courses in general, only to this specific qualification.
Students who have already commenced the GDML will be allowed to continue and complete their studies with their current provider; the restriction applies only to new enrolments going forward.
Hill said the previous government had left a "shocking mess" of unsustainably high growth in some of the "least reputable" parts of the international education sector, and that the latest action builds on an earlier 12-month freeze on private colleges applying to offer new courses to international students.
The government said it remains focused on protecting the quality of Australia's international education system and the integrity of its student visa framework.
The move is part of a broader series of reforms Canberra has introduced in recent months, including restrictions on education agent commissions for certain onshore student transfers and tighter scrutiny of course providers, as authorities work to curb misuse of the student visa system while maintaining Australia's standing as a study destination.
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