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Australia cancels graduate diploma course for new international students from October

The decision marks the first time Canberra has used its new course-cancellation powers, introduced under 2025 reforms to the Education Services for Overseas Students (ESOS) framework. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Australia cancels graduate diploma course for new international students from October

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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