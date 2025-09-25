AYUSH Counselling 2025: NEET UG round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At aaccc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will announce the AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 25, 2025. Candidates can check the result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. Those allotted a seat must report to their respective institutes between September 26 and October 3, 2025. Verification of the data of joined candidates will take place from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

Candidates joining the allotted ASU&H College must carry the original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies. The required documents are:

i. Provisional Allotment Letter generated from the AACCC portal.

ii. NEET (UG) 2025 Admit Card issued by NTA.

iii. NEET (UG) 2025 Score Card issued by NTA.

iv. Date of Birth Certificate (if not mentioned in the Class 10 certificate).

v. Class 10 Pass Certificate and Marksheet.

vi. Class 12 Pass Certificate and Marksheet.

vii. Eight passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in NEET (UG) 2025 / AACCC-UG Counselling 2025 application form).

viii. Valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or Passport.

AYUSH Counselling R-2 seat Allotment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates eligible for seat allotment in Round 2 will fall under the following categories:

Group I: Newly registered candidates for Round 2.

Group II: Candidates registered in Round 1 but did not receive any seat.

Group III: Candidates who reported to their Round 1 allotted institute and opted for upgradation in Round 2.

Group IV: Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 but opted for the “free exit” option.

Group V: Candidates who resigned/availed free exit from their Round 1 allotted seat before the start of Round 2 and submitted fresh choices within the Round 2 choice-filling deadline.

AYUSH Counselling 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on the AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For any queries regarding the allotment, candidates must email counseling-ayush@gov.in within the specified timeline, before the publication of the final result. Queries submitted after the final result is released will not be entertained.