AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration For Round 2 Ends Today At aaccc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the registration window for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, i.e. 22nd September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to participate in round 2 can do it through the official website, i.e. aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the link is activated till 2 PM today and payment link is active till 5 PM today. Additionally, the choice filling window will close today at 11:55 PM and the option to lock your choice will be available from 2 PM to 11:55 PM today.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The processing of seat allotment will take place from 23rd September, 2025 to 24th September, 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on 25th September, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats can report to their respective colleges from 26th September, 2025 to 3rd October, 2025.

The verification of data of joined candidates will be conducted from 4th October, 2025 to 5th October, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the registration and login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit it then download the confirmation page for future reference.

The registration fee is Rs. 1000 for candidates belonging to the UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are required to pay Rs. 500. Please note that the registration fee is non-refundable. The payment must be made online. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.