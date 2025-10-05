Banaras Hindu University To Launch MA Yoga Course Under Department Of Vedic Philosophy

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to introduce a two-year postgraduate course in Yoga (M.A. Yoga) under the Department of Vedic Philosophy, within the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan. The course will span four semesters and aims to provide an in-depth study and teaching of the theoretical, practical, and experimental aspects of the Indian Patanjali Yoga system.

The curriculum will cover important texts such as the Patanjali Yoga Sutras, the Bhagavad Gita, and other classical yoga scriptures. Students will also receive practical training in various yogic practices including asanas (postures), pranayama (breath control), mudras (gestures), bandhas (locks), and satkarmas (cleansing techniques).

According to Professor Rajaram Shukla, Head of the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, the fee structure for this course has been kept considerably lower compared to other universities, aligning with the vision of Malaviya Ji to provide “high-quality education at affordable fees".

Admission and reservation policies will follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and the university. He said that the Yoga has received global recognition now.

The introduction of this course comes after sustained demand from both faculty members and students. The Academic Council of BHU unanimously approved the proposal during a meeting held on September 27. The Head of the Department highlighted that this type of course is currently unavailable in any other university in the Purvanchal region.

Since the University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Yoga, this course will greatly benefit students aiming for academic and professional advancement in this field.

Professor Rajaram Shukla, Head of the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, and Professor Shashikant Dwivedi from the Vedic Department, have been instrumental in designing the curriculum.

The course is designed to give equal importance to both theoretical knowledge and practical training so that students not only understand the principles of Yoga but are also able to apply them in their personal lives and society at large.

Shivam Tiwari, an alumnus of BHU, and research scholar Sunakshu Tiwari, have expressed optimism about the course, highlighting its potential to nurture a deeper understanding of Yoga in the academic community.

