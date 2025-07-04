Bank of Baroda LBP Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT For Over 2k Vacancies At bankofbaroda.in- Check Last Date, Steps to Apply Here

Bank of Baroda LBP Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has officially released the official notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBO). All the candidates who are interested in applying can do it through the official website, i.e. bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply is 24th July, 2025.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 2,500 vacancies across various states. Indian citizens who meet all the eligibility requirements as of July 1, 2025, and hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institute, including those with an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) are eligible to apply. Candidates with professional qualifications such as Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, Engineering, or Medicine are also eligible.

Bank of Baroda LBP Recruitment 2025 Notification: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Bank of Baroda LBO registration 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now register yourself using your contact details correctly.

Step 4: Now login into your account using the registered details/

Step 5: Fill the application form by entering your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 7: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check all the details, then submit the form and download the copy for future reference.

Candidates must know that they must have a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank or a Regional Rural Bank that is included in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India.Out of total vacant posts, 1160 are in Gujarat, 485 in Maharashtra, 450 in Karnataka and rest in other states. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.