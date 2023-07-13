Bank Of Maharashtra Announces 400 Vacancies: Apply At bankofmaharashtra.in

The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of officers in Scale II and Scale III positions, starting from July 13. It has released a total of 400 vacancies, of which 300 are for Scale II officers and 100 for Scale III officers. Candidates interested in these roles can submit their applications through the official website at https://bankofmaharashtra.in/. The last date to apply is July 25. The annual salary range for Scale III officers is between Rs 63,840 and Rs 78,230. For Scale II offices, selected candidates can expect a compensated ranging from Rs 48,170 to Rs 69,810.

BOM Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log in to the official website of BOM, https://bankofmaharashtra.in/.



Step 2: Register yourself by entering your contact number and other details.

Step 3: Access the application portal and fill out the form by submitting the necessary details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and download the application form.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,180 while for SC/ST/PwBD candidates the registration fee is Rs 118. The fee is inclusive of the GST charge.

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 percent marks. Applicants also must have completed their graduation from a university or college that’s recognised by the government or any other regulatory body. To be eligible, candidates must have passed JAIIB and CAIIB examinations.

For the post of Scale II officer, the bank requires a work experience of three years in any scheduled commercial bank. Similarly, for the post of Scale III officer, the applicant should have a minimum work experience of five years.

The minimum age requirement is 25 years while the maximum is 38, which may vary depending on the specific positions. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online examination and interview.

To know more about age relaxation, reservation policies and other details, candidates are advised to read the recruitment information brochure, which is available on the official website.