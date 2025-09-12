Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply For 350 Managerial Posts At bankofmaharashtra.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Bank of Maharashtra has officially invited the applications for the managerial posts. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for it through the official website, i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 350 posts in the organization. The candidates must know that the registration process will start from 10th September, 2025 and the registration will end on 30th September, 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must note that eligibility criteria, and educational qualifications are different for each post so candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Bank of Maharashtra. The official notification is linked below:

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply for the Recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website- bankofmaharashtra.in

Step 2: You will find the link of registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register. Complete the registration with your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Application fee is Rs. 1180 for unreserved, EWS, OBC category candidates and Rs. 118 for the candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.