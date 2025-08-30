Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 500 Vacancies At bankofmaharashtra.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link To Apply Here
Bank of Maharashtra will close the registration for Officer Posts today, i.e. 30th August, 2025 at bankofmaharashtra.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Bank of Maharashtra will close the registration for Officer Posts today, i.e. 30th August, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and interested for the recruitment can apply for it through the official website, i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill the 500 posts for the Generalist Officer Scale II0 Project 2025-26.
Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate across all semesters or years.
- For SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD candidates, the minimum required aggregate is 55%.
- Chartered Accountants are also considered eligible to apply.
- The qualification must be obtained from a University or Institute recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies.
- The minimum age limit for applicants is 22 years.
- The maximum age limit for applicants is 35 years.
Also Read: TNMGRU Result 2025 Released For UG, PG Cursed At tnmgrmu.ac.in- Direct Link To Check Result
Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025; Direct Link to Apply
Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website- bankofmaharashtra.in.
Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Current Opening’ on the homepage, open it.
Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Officers Post apply online’/
Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to register.
Step 5: Register your using the contact details and then login into your account using the registered details.
Step 6: Fill the application form with personal and academic information correctly.
Step 7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.
Step 8: Re-check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.
Also Read: NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Registrations Ends Today For 550 Vacancies At newindia.co.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here
Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
The application fees for UR/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is Rs. 1180 and It’s Rs. 118 for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.
All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv