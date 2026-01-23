Bank school holiday today, January 23 in these states – Check details here

Several states in India have announced a school holiday today, January 23, 2026, due to combination of various festivals including Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Also, due to severe cold wave conditions in several northern states, local authorities have declared a closure of the school. For more details, check the article below.

School will Remain Closed in These States Today (January 23, 2026)

Many states have announced a school holiday on the occasion of Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, and Basant Panchami.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Today

As per Uttar Pradesh State calendar, schools will remain closed today on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. The closure remains the same for both government and private schools.

West Bengal School Holiday

In West Bengal, Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami remains one of the most important festivals. Therefore, schools will remain closed on this day.

Schools in Punjab and Haryana Announced Holiday

Punjab and Haryana government has announced a state holiday for schools on Basant Panchami. As per Haryana government calendar, January 23, 2026, is a gazetted holiday on Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti.

Himachal Pradesh School Closed

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a school closure today on Basant Panchami today.

Across India, People will observe Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja and Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti. Since this is an official holiday, there will be no change or cancellation announced at the last moment by the district administration. However, Students and Parents are advised to keep a check with local school authorities regarding closure of their schools.