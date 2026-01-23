Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009743https://zeenews.india.com/education/bank-school-holiday-today-january-23-in-these-states-check-details-here-3009743.html
NewsEducationBank school holiday today, January 23 in these states – Check details here
SCHOOL HOLIDAY TODAY

Bank school holiday today, January 23 in these states – Check details here

On the occasion of Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti and Basant Panchami, various states have announced a school holiday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Many states have announced a school holiday on the occasion of Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, and Basant Panchami.
  • As per Haryana government calendar, January 23, 2026, is a gazetted holiday on Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti.
  • Due to severe cold wave conditions in several northern states, local authorities have declared a closure of the school.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank school holiday today, January 23 in these states – Check details hereSchool Holiday January 23

Several states in India have announced a school holiday today, January 23, 2026, due to combination of various festivals including Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Also, due to severe cold wave conditions in several northern states, local authorities have declared a closure of the school. For more details, check the article below. 

School will Remain Closed in These States Today (January 23, 2026) 

Many states have announced a school holiday on the occasion of Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, and Basant Panchami. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Today

As per Uttar Pradesh State calendar, schools will remain closed today on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. The closure remains the same for both government and private schools. 

West Bengal School Holiday 

In West Bengal, Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami remains one of the most important festivals. Therefore, schools will remain closed on this day.  

Schools in Punjab and Haryana Announced Holiday

Punjab and Haryana government has announced a state holiday for schools on Basant Panchami. As per Haryana government calendar, January 23, 2026, is a gazetted holiday on Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti. 

Himachal Pradesh School Closed  

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a school closure today on Basant Panchami today. 

Across India, People will observe Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja and Netaji Subash Bose Jayanti. Since this is an official holiday, there will be no change or cancellation announced at the last moment by the district administration. However, Students and Parents are advised to keep a check with local school authorities regarding closure of their schools.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?