BARC OCES 2025 Result Declared At barcocesexam.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

BARC OCES 2025 Result: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has officially declared the Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) 2025 Examination result. All the candidates who have given the examination for this recruitment programme can check their result on the official website, i.e. barcocesexam.in.

This Computer Based Test (CBT) took place on 8th and 9th March, 2025. Candidates who will clear this examination will be shortlisted for the interview round and online application portal for the selection of the interview slot will open on 11th April, 2025 and will get closed on 18th April, 2025 and the interview will be held from 20th May, 2025 to 13th June, 2025.

BARC OCES 2025 Result: Steps to check

Step 1- Go to the official website- barcocesexam.in.

Step 2- You will see the “BARC OCES Result 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like your enrollment number and password, then submit.

Step 5- After submission, your BARK OCES Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print it out and keep it safe for future reference.

This recruitment programme aims to fill the 234 posts for the role of scientific Officer through the OCES and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme. This CBT exam had all the objective questions in which students got 3 marks for each correct answer and a penalty of one mark (-1) for each incorrect answer. And no marks were given for the questions that were not attempted.

After clearing this exam, there will be an interview round which is purely based on the performance for the selection. And the selected candidates will be informed about their selection through an email or SMS or social media messages. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.