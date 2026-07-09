/BBOSE 10th, 12th dummy admit card 2026 released; Students can edit details till July 11

BBOSE dummy admit card 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the dummy admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing in the June 2026 session examinations.
Those candidates who have registered can now download their provisional hall tickets from the official website and are required to verify all their details before the correction window closes on July 11.
The dummy admit card is not the final hall ticket but a provisional copy meant to let students check their personal and academic details in advance.
Since the exams for the June session are scheduled to begin later this month, the board has kept a short window for students to flag and fix any errors before the final admit card is printed and issued.
Study centre coordinators are required to log in to the official BBOSE portal using their assigned user ID and password to download the dummy admit cards for students registered at their centre.
Coordinators are then expected to gather the students, distribute the printouts, and have them go through every detail carefully.
Candidates can typically access their dummy admit card by visiting the official website, heading to the student corner or admit card section, and entering their enrolment or registration number along with their date of birth.
Students have been advised to verify the following details on their dummy admit card:
Importantly, students are not permitted to change their parents' full names under any circumstances, even if a minor error is spotted elsewhere.
Any other discrepancy in name spelling, date of birth, subject combination, or photograph must be reported for correction within the given deadline.
Corrections cannot be made directly by students.
Any error identified must be routed through the coordinator of the respective study centre, who will submit the correction request to the board.
Since the window to make changes closes on July 11, students have been urged not to wait until the last moment, as no further edits are expected to be entertained once the deadline passes and the final admit card is generated.
The dummy admit card system allows BBOSE to catch and fix mistakes before the final hall tickets are issued, since any mismatch in personal details, subjects or identification marks on exam day could lead to complications at the examination centre.
Students have therefore been advised to download the dummy admit card at the earliest, cross-check every field carefully, and get any error corrected through their study centre coordinator well before the July 11 deadline.
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