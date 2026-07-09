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BBOSE 10th, 12th dummy admit card 2026 released; Students can edit details till July 11

The dummy admit card is not the final hall ticket but a provisional copy meant to let students check their personal and academic details in advance. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
BBOSE 10th, 12th dummy admit card 2026 released; Students can edit details till July 11

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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