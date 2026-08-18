/Bengaluru school shut till August 18 as 500+ students fall sick, H1N1 confirmed

More than 500 students and 21 staff members at Clarence High School in Bengaluru's Richards Town have fallen sick amid a sudden flu-like outbreak on campus, prompting the school to shut down temporarily.
At least two cases have now been confirmed as H1N1, raising concern among parents and health authorities alike.
According to reports, students and staff began reporting symptoms such as fever, cold, cough and body aches over the past few days, with the illness spreading rapidly across the school.
The sudden surge in cases alarmed both the school administration and parents, many of whom raised concerns after multiple children from the same classrooms fell ill within a short span of time.
The school has confirmed that at least two students have tested positive for H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, while one staff member is currently undergoing treatment at Bangalore Baptist Hospital.
In a note to parents, the school has also raised concerns about sanitation conditions around its premises.
It specifically pointed to street food vendors operating close to the campus, alleging that accumulated waste near the vendors, including one selling kebabs, could be contributing to health risks.
The school also alleged that some vendors were blocking the kindergarten gate, causing congestion at school entry points.
H1N1, or swine flu, spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact, and is common during seasonal flu spikes.
Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting or diarrhoea in children.
Most cases are mild and recover with rest, fluids, and supportive treatment, but parents should watch for warning signs like difficulty breathing, persistent high fever, or unusual drowsiness, which need immediate medical attention.
Doctors recommend keeping children home if they show flu-like symptoms, rather than sending them to school, to prevent further spread.
Basic hygiene practices frequent handwashing, avoiding shared water bottles or food, and covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing remain the most effective way to reduce transmission in schools.
Parents are advised to consult a doctor promptly if their child develops symptoms, rather than self-medicating, especially given the confirmed H1N1 cases on campus.
Health authorities and the school administration are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, with the immediate focus on preventing further spread and assessing whether more students need to be tested.
For now, the extended closure is aimed at giving the campus time to be sanitised and the outbreak contained before physical classes resume.
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