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Bengaluru school shut till August 18 as 500+ students fall sick, H1N1 confirmed

According to reports, students and staff began reporting symptoms such as fever, cold, cough and body aches over the past few days, with the illness spreading rapidly across the school.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Bengaluru school shut till August 18 as 500+ students fall sick, H1N1 confirmed

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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