/Beware of fake NCERT books: Council warns against fake pirated books online

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a public warning against the circulation of fake and pirated versions of its textbooks, cautioning students, teachers, parents and schools not to rely on unauthorised study material being shared online.
In a statement on X, NCERT said it has come to notice that pirated and unauthorised copies of certain textbooks are being circulated in both print and digital formats in some cases even prior to their official publication and release by the Council.
The warning has come at a particularly sensitive time, with millions of students across India beginning preparations for the new academic session.
NCERT specifically flagged a fake and unofficial copy of the Class 9 Social Science book, Part 1, titled Understanding Society: India & Beyond, which is being circulated on social media channels, websites, and messaging groups that claim to offer NCERT textbooks and allied materials.
The council has sounded a clear alarm about the academic risk these fake books pose.
The contents being circulated through such unofficial sources may be inaccurate, incomplete, tampered with or entirely fabricated, and must not be relied upon by students, teachers, parents or the general public.
Students studying from such material could end up learning incorrect information with serious consequences for their examinations.
NCERT has made clear that unauthorised printing, reproduction, distribution and digital circulation of its copyrighted material is illegal and constitutes a punishable offence under the Copyright Act, 1957 and other applicable laws.
The council added that it is taking appropriate measures, including initiating legal action, against individuals and entities involved in the piracy and distribution of fake material.
Digital versions of NCERT textbooks are made available free of cost on the official NCERT website and the ePathshala portal once they are officially released.
For printed copies, students should approach only authorised vendors and distributors.
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