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Beware of fake NCERT books: Council warns against fake pirated books online

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a public warning against the circulation of fake and pirated versions of its textbooks, cautioning students, teachers, parents and schools not to rely on unauthorised study material being shared online.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Beware of fake NCERT books: Council warns against fake pirated books online
Source: Bureau

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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