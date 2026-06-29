/Beyond CA: 7 Global Finance qualifications Indian students should know about

"For example, US CPA is increasingly aligned with the growing demand for US accounting and assurance work in India, while US EA has emerged as a niche but powerful qualification in international taxation. UK ACCA is gaining relevance in India's audit and compliance ecosystem with the rise of MNCs and GCCs, while FRM is becoming increasingly important in banking, investment, and fintech as risk management takes center stage. Similarly, US CMA and CFA are better suited for students looking at strategic finance, FP&A, and investment roles rather than audit-heavy careers. CIA is especially valuable in MNCs, banks, consulting firms and GCCs where strong internal controls and regulatory oversight are critical."