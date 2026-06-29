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Beyond CA: 7 Global Finance qualifications Indian students should know about

As a result, employers are increasingly seeking professionals with specialized international certifications that align with global accounting standards, financial analytics, taxation, risk management, and strategic finance.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Beyond CA: 7 Global Finance qualifications Indian students should know about

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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