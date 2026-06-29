/Beyond CA: 7 Global Finance qualifications Indian students should know about

For decades, Chartered Accountancy (CA) has been regarded as the gold standard for commerce students in India. However, the finance industry has evolved significantly in recent years, driven by globalization, technology, and the rise of multinational business operations.
As a result, employers are increasingly seeking professionals with specialized international certifications that align with global accounting standards, financial analytics, taxation, risk management, and strategic finance.
Industry experts say that while CA remains a prestigious qualification, it is no longer the only pathway to a successful career in finance. Certifications such as US CPA, UK ACCA, US CMA, US EA, CFA, FRM, and CIA are opening doors to high-growth careers in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Big Four firms, multinational corporations, fintech companies, and investment firms.
The finance industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by globalization, digital technologies, and evolving business models. As multinational companies, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), fintech firms, and cross-border financial operations expand in India, employers are increasingly seeking professionals with internationally recognised certifications and specialized expertise.
Unlike traditional finance roles, today's opportunities demand skills in global accounting standards, financial analytics, taxation, risk management, and strategic finance—making global qualifications more relevant than ever for students looking to build international careers.
According to Dr. Kamal Chhabra, Founder & CEO of KC GlobEd and GCC School, students need to rethink their approach to finance education in line with the changing demands of the industry.
"Chartered Accountancy has historically been the default benchmark for commerce students in India, but the finance profession itself has changed far faster than the education mindset around it. Today, finance is no longer confined to statutory audits or domestic compliance. It has become deeply global, technology-driven, and increasingly specialized.
Students must understand that the rise of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), cross-border taxation, global audit outsourcing, and financial analytics has significantly expanded the opportunity landscape. This is where qualifications such as:
These are not merely alternatives to CA in the traditional sense, but direct pathways into specialized segments of global finance."
Choosing the Right qualification based on career goals
Dr. Chhabra explains that each qualification caters to a different specialization within the finance ecosystem.
"For example, US CPA is increasingly aligned with the growing demand for US accounting and assurance work in India, while US EA has emerged as a niche but powerful qualification in international taxation. UK ACCA is gaining relevance in India's audit and compliance ecosystem with the rise of MNCs and GCCs, while FRM is becoming increasingly important in banking, investment, and fintech as risk management takes center stage. Similarly, US CMA and CFA are better suited for students looking at strategic finance, FP&A, and investment roles rather than audit-heavy careers. CIA is especially valuable in MNCs, banks, consulting firms and GCCs where strong internal controls and regulatory oversight are critical."
He further notes that compensation trends are also encouraging more students to consider these global certifications.
"The beginning salary packages for several of these qualifications now reach ₹8–12 LPA and more, especially in GCCs, Big Four organizations and multinational financial teams. But the real shift is that students are no longer choosing qualifications only based on prestige; they are choosing based on role clarity, global mobility and industry relevance."
As India's finance ecosystem becomes increasingly integrated with global markets, experts believe students should evaluate career paths based not only on traditional qualifications but also on the specific skills, international exposure, and long-term opportunities that global finance certifications can provide.
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