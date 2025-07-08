Bharat Bandh On July 9: Schools, Colleges To Declare Holiday Due To Strike? Read

Bharat Bandh 2025: A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been announced for Wednesday, July 9, by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, along with farmers' and rural workers' organisations. Over 25 crore workers from key sectors like banking, transport, postal services, mining, and construction are expected to join, likely disrupting essential public services.

Due to the large scale of the protest and the participation of key sectors like public transport, banking, and industry, there are growing concerns about potential disruptions to daily life. This has led to speculation over whether schools, colleges, and offices will remain open or alter their functioning amid transport blockades and road protests.

Will schools and colleges be open tomorrow?

As of now, there is no official notification regarding the closure of schools, colleges, or private offices on July 9. However, indirect disruptions are possible. Local protests and roadblocks could affect transportation, leading to delays and reduced accessibility, particularly in metro cities and industrial areas with strong union influence. App-based cabs, buses, and auto-rickshaws might run at limited capacity. Authorities have not issued any formal announcements about shutting educational or commercial establishments. Students, parents, and commuters are advised to stay alert for local updates or instructions from their institutions or workplaces.

Which sectors are expected to be affected?

The strike is likely to heavily impact several public and industrial services. Organisers have indicated that banking and financial operations—especially in public sector banks and cooperative institutions—may be disrupted. Services such as cheque clearance, customer assistance, and in-branch transactions could experience delays. Other sectors likely to be affected include coal mining, postal services, various government departments, and public transport in certain states. Reports also suggest that employees from key organisations like the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and other public sector units in the steel and mining industries will join the bandh.

What things are to be observed during Bharat Bandh?

The Bharat Bandh has been called to oppose what the organisers say are unfair policies of the central government that hurt workers and farmers while favouring big companies. Trade unions claim that the new economic and labour reforms have reduced job security and ignored workers’ concerns. Their main demands include cancelling the four new labour laws, creating more job opportunities for youth, filling vacant government posts, improving public services like health and education, expanding the MGNREGA scheme to cover cities, and protecting the right of workers to go on strike and form unions.