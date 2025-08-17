BHU PG Admission 2025: Spot round Registration Ends Today At bhu.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

BHU PG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration process for the PG Admission 2025 spot round on August 17, 2025. Students who have not yet secured a seat and wish to participate in this round can apply online before the deadline. The direct link for registration is available on the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in, where candidates can fill out the form and complete the process.

BHU PG Admission 2025: Documents required

Proof of date of birth Valid email ID Active mobile number Photocopy of Class 10 mark sheet Photocopy of Class 12 mark sheet Graduation mark sheet or qualifying certificate Passport-size photographs Net banking/debit card/credit card details for fee payment

BHU PG Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Fresh Applicants:

Candidates who have not registered earlier for BHU PG counselling.

Such applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500.

Previously Registered Candidates:

Students who had applied for BHU PG counselling but:

a) Did not get a seat in the regular allotment rounds (waitlisted).

b) Were allotted a seat but could not pay the fee within the given deadline.

c) Paid the fee but later had their admission cancelled, withdrawn, or rejected during document verification.

These candidates will also have the option to add or modify their choice of programmes, subject to the availability of seats.

Waitlisted Candidates (Special Tests):

Applicants who are on the waitlist for courses that required GD-PI, Practical Test, or Performance-based Test will also be eligible to apply for the spot round.

BHU PG Admission 2025: Here's how to apply

Go to the official BHU website: bhu.ac.in.

Click on the registration link and enter your details to register.

After registration, log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the required application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates who had registered for BHU counselling but did not receive a seat in the regular allotment, as well as those who were allotted a seat but failed to pay the fee within the given deadline, are also eligible to apply. However, applicants who have already secured and frozen their seats in the regular round will not be allowed to participate in the spot round.