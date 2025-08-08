BHU UG Admission 2025: Round One Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At bhu.ac.in- Check Details Here

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: Banaras Hindu University will announce the results for the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment today, i.e. 8th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bhu.ac.in.

Students will have to enter their login details to access their result. They must know that if the seats will be allotted to them then they will have to pay the fees to confirm the admission process. Additionally, candidates must note that regular classes will begin from 28th August, 2025.

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and then login in.

Step 5: After submitting details, your BHU UG Round 1 Merit List will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must know that BHU has concluded the registration process for its undergraduate courses, with the deadline extended until 2nd August, 2025, followed by a form correction window on 4th and 5th August, 2025. The university has planned four rounds of UG admissions between 8th and 18th August, 2025. The first round, including seat allotment, fee payment link, and cutoff list, will be released on 8th August, 2025, followed by the second round on 11th August, 2025, the third round on 14th August, 2025, and the final round on 18th August, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective departments on 25th August, 2025, for document verification and seat confirmation. After completing all admission formalities, regular classes will commence on 28th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.