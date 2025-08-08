Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943000https://zeenews.india.com/education/bhu-ug-admission-2025-round-one-seat-allotment-result-to-be-out-today-at-bhu-ac-in-check-details-here-2943000.html
NewsEducation
BHU UG ADMISSION 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025: Round One Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At bhu.ac.in- Check Details Here

Banaras Hindu University will announce the results for the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment today at bhu.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BHU UG Admission 2025: Round One Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At bhu.ac.in- Check Details HereBHU UG Admission 2025

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: Banaras Hindu University will announce the results for the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment today, i.e. 8th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bhu.ac.in. 

Students will have to enter their login details to access their result. They must know that if the seats will be allotted to them then they will have to pay the fees to confirm the admission process. Additionally, candidates must note that regular classes will begin from 28th August, 2025.

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and then login in.

Step 5: After submitting details, your BHU UG Round 1 Merit List will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must know that BHU has concluded the registration process for its undergraduate courses, with the deadline extended until 2nd August, 2025, followed by a form correction window on 4th and 5th August, 2025. The university has planned four rounds of UG admissions between 8th and 18th August, 2025. The first round, including seat allotment, fee payment link, and cutoff list, will be released on 8th August, 2025, followed by the second round on 11th August, 2025, the third round on 14th August, 2025, and the final round on 18th August, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective departments on 25th August, 2025, for document verification and seat confirmation. After completing all admission formalities, regular classes will commence on 28th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK