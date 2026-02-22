BIEAP AP Inter exam 2026 begins tomorrow: Check important rules and reporting time

AP Inter Exams 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to begin the AP Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 23, 2026, marking a crucial phase for students across the state.

Over 10.5 lakh students from both first and second year are expected to appear for these annual board exams, which will be held at more than 1,500 exam centres arranged statewide.

The AP Inter examination 2026 is being conducted across 1537 exam centres across the state. According to the schedule available, the AP Inter Exam 2026 for the 1st year will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026. The exams will be held in the morning session from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The exams for the first day are Telugu / Sanskrit / Urdu / Hindi / Tamil / Oriya / Kannada / Arabic / French / Persian Paper I. Candidates appearing for the BIEAP Inter 1st year exam 2026 must make sure they check the exam centre and schedule details mentioned on the hall tickets carefully.

Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with exam rules, including no late entry even by a minute once the exam begins.

Students must carry their AP Inter hall ticket on each exam day, as entry without the admit card will not be permitted. It is recommended that candidates double-check all personal and exam details printed on the hall ticket and contact authorities immediately if corrections are needed.

Hall tickets can be downloaded online from the official BIEAP website using valid login credentials.

To maintain a fair and disciplined examination environment, the board has taken several measures, including adequate infrastructure at centres such as drinking water, electricity, and seating arrangements. Additionally, the board has reaffirmed that electronic gadgets like mobile phones and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

As students begin their final preparations, adherence to these guidelines will help ensure a smooth and trouble-free exam experience in the AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2026.