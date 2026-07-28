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Big change in UP board 2027; Admit card to feature students' signatures for the first time

Once printed on the admit card, these signatures will serve as a reference point during the exam. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Big change in UP board 2027; Admit card to feature students' signatures for the first time

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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