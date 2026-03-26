Big push for creators: Government launches AI skilling programme with 15,000 scholarships

AI Skilling Programme: In a significant move to strengthen India’s digital and creative ecosystem, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has launched three major initiatives that are designed to equip young talent with advanced artificial intelligence skills.

This programme aims to support the growth of India’s rapidly expanding media and content creation industry.

The initiative includes the rollout of the National AI Skilling Programme, the launch of MyWAVES, and the introduction of in-built satellite tuners with an Advanced Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) in television sets.

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Launch of National AI skilling initiative

The AI Skilling initiative has been announced as part of a broader effort to boost India’s media, broadcasting, and digital content sectors. The programme will provide 15,000 scholarships free of cost, targeting youth interested in AI and digital media skills.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), which will oversee its nationwide rollout and execution.

Who can benefit from the programme

The AI skilling programme is designed for students, content creators, media professionals, and digital enthusiasts. It focuses on individuals looking to build careers in fields such as animation, gaming, visual effects, and digital storytelling.

By offering structured training and scholarships, the initiative aims to make AI education more accessible and prepare participants for emerging roles in the creative economy.

What the programme offers

Participants will receive industry-relevant training in artificial intelligence and digital media, with a focus on practical applications. The curriculum, developed with Google and YouTube, combines:

AI tools and technologies

Creative workflows

Platform-specific best practices

The programme also includes access to Google Career Certificates and generative AI learning paths, ensuring learners gain both foundational and advanced knowledge.

Two-Phase Training Structure

The programme is divided into two stages:

Phase 1 (Foundation): Focuses on AI basics, responsible usage, and core technical understanding.

Phase 2 (Advanced): Offers hands-on, project-based learning in storytelling, advanced AI tools, and YouTube practices.

This structured approach helps participants move from basic understanding to real-world application.

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Boost to India’s Creative Economy

The initiative is part of the government’s vision to strengthen India’s “Orange Economy”, which includes sectors like media, entertainment, and digital content. By training thousands of learners in AI, the programme aims to:

Enhance content quality and innovation

Improve employability in creative industries

Position India as a global hub for digital content creation

Other key announcements

Alongside the AI programme, the government also launched:

MyWAVES, a digital platform that will provide citizens with an opportunity to create, upload, and share content,

The third initiative aims to improve access to public broadcasting by introducing built-in satellite tuners and an advanced programme guide in television sets. This will allow users, especially in rural areas, to access DD Free Dish services without the need for a set-top box.

These initiatives aim to create a more inclusive and technologically advanced media ecosystem in India.