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Big relief for medical aspirants: 5,000 more PG seats to be added by 2028-29

The cost ceiling per seat under the scheme has also been enhanced to Rs 1.5 crore, to help states and institutions meet infrastructure and faculty requirements for the expansion.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Big relief for medical aspirants: 5,000 more PG seats to be added by 2028-29

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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