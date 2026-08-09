/Big relief for medical aspirants: 5,000 more PG seats to be added by 2028-29

India currently has 86,360 postgraduate (PG) medical seats across the country, with Karnataka emerging as the state with the highest number, the Union Health Ministry informed Parliament on Friday.
The Centre has also reaffirmed plans to add 5,000 more PG seats by 2028-29 as part of an ongoing scheme to expand medical education infrastructure.
Responding to a starred question in the Lok Sabha on the expansion of postgraduate medical education, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda shared state and Union Territory-wise data for the 2026-27 academic year.
According to this data, Karnataka has the largest number of PG medical seats in the country, with 10,092 seats, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
The total of 86,360 PG seats nationally includes those approved by both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
The government told Parliament that it has approved Phase III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for strengthening and upgrading government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes, and government hospitals.
Under this scheme, the Centre aims to add 5,000 additional PG medical seats between 2025-26 and 2028-29, alongside 5,023 new MBBS seats, at a total estimated cost of over Rs 15,034 crore.
The cost ceiling per seat under the scheme has also been enhanced to Rs 1.5 crore, to help states and institutions meet infrastructure and faculty requirements for the expansion.
The scheme's financial burden is being shared between the Centre and states, with the central share at roughly Rs 10,303 crore and the state share at around Rs 4,731 crore over the scheme period.
The push to expand PG seats comes against the backdrop of a persistent shortage of specialist doctors in India, with the country's doctor-to-population ratio still trailing the World Health Organization's benchmark when only allopathic doctors are counted.
Officials say expanding postgraduate capacity will not only ease this shortage but also allow government medical institutions to introduce new specialities and strengthen overall healthcare delivery.
Alongside the seat expansion, the government said the NMC has introduced a regulatory framework through the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations to guide the addition of these seats and ensure that new capacity meets required academic and infrastructural standards.
The Phase III scheme builds on incremental, state-by-state additions to PG seats that have taken place over the past couple of years, including batches of new seats approved for states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in recent NEET PG counselling cycles.
With the latest parliamentary disclosure, the Centre has reiterated its 2028-29 target even as demand for PG medical seats continues to significantly outstrip supply, with lakhs of NEET PG aspirants competing each year for a fraction of the available seats.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.