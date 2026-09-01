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Big relief for SC/ST students: Odisha scraps advance fee in govt medical, engineering college

Under the new arrangement, eligible students will be able to pay their admission and tuition fees conveniently after receiving their scholarship funds from the Central and State Governments.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Big relief for SC/ST students: Odisha scraps advance fee in govt medical, engineering college

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Big relief for SC/ST students: Odisha scraps advance fee in govt medical, engineering college
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