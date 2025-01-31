Big Update For Class 12 Board Exam Students: BSEB Says Students To Be Debarred From Exam If ...

BSEB Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has updated the rules for the Class 12 board exams, which will take place from February 1 to February 15, 2025. Students are now allowed to wear shoes and socks inside the exam hall. Earlier, the admit card had banned footwear. This rule change was made due to the cold weather. However, BSEB will review the situation after February 5 and decide whether to continue or remove this relaxation.

As per the official notification, “Considering the current weather conditions and in the interest of the students, students will be allowed to enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025, which is to be held between February 1, 2025, and February 5, 2025. The decision regarding this matter will be reviewed again after February 5, 2025, and necessary action will be taken accordingly.”

BSEB Exam 2025: Exam timings

As per the official schedule, the Bihar Board Class 12 exams will take place from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts: the first from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the second from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

The BSEB has issued important guidelines for students appearing in the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025. They must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. For the first shift, entry will start at 8.30 AM, and the main gate will close at 9 AM. For the second shift, entry will begin at 1 PM, with the gate closing at 1.30 PM.

Candidates attempting to enter the examination centre after the gate is closed, especially by climbing walls or using illegal means, will be charged with criminal trespass. Such actions will be treated as an attempt to disrupt the exam’s integrity and will lead to strict consequences. As per the directive, offenders will face a two-year ban from appearing in the exam, and an FIR will be filed against them. Additionally, the centre superintendent and staff allowing such entries will face suspension and legal action.

The BSEB has released the admit cards for the Intermediate final exams. School principals and heads have been instructed to download the Bihar Board Class 12th admit cards for their students.