Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT At biharcetbed-lnmu.in- Check Steps to Download
LNMU, Darbhanga has officially released the result of Round 1 allotment for Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025 at biharcetbed-lnmu.in Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has officially released the result of Round 1 allotment for Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can now check the result of round 1 through the official website, i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
The allotment list will consist of the names of the candidates who are selected to take admission into the twoo-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri programmes that are offered by government and private training institutions across Bihar
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv