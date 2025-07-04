Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT At biharcetbed-lnmu.in- Check Steps to Download

Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has officially released the result of Round 1 allotment for Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can now check the result of round 1 through the official website, i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The allotment list will consist of the names of the candidates who are selected to take admission into the twoo-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri programmes that are offered by government and private training institutions across Bihar