Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29, at 12 noon on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their mark sheets at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com once they are released. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 25 for approximately 15.85 lakh students. The answer keys were published on March 6, and candidates had until March 10 to raise objections.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type a message in this format: (ROLL-NUMBER) BIHAR10.

Double-check the number, then send the message to 56263.

You will receive your BSEB Class 10 Result 2025 on the same number instantly.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download marksheet here

Go to the official BSEB websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Check your result and download the page for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Past year trends

The BSEB Class 10 results for 2024 were declared on March 31, after the exams took place from February 15 to 23. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 82.91%.

On March 6, the Bihar Board released the provisional answer keys for the Class 10 exams. The question paper included 50% multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The answer key for these objective-type questions was made available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students had until March 10 (5 PM) to submit objections.