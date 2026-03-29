Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 declared: Overall pass percentage 81.79%, toppers announced

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result Out 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.79%, showing a slight decline from last year’s 82.11%. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How Many Students Appeared?

The BSEB conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, in two shifts across 1,699 examination centres in the state. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams this year, including 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. In Patna district alone, around 71,022 candidates appeared at nearly 70 centres. Special provisions were provided for students with disabilities, including the assistance of a writer and 20 extra minutes per hour of examination.

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Overall Pass Percentage and Year-on-Year Comparison

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 in 2026 stands at 81.79%, slightly lower than the 82.11% recorded in 2025. Despite this minor dip, the results reflect a stable performance trend for the board. Students across all districts have performed consistently, with the pass rate remaining above 80%, indicating strong preparation and participation.

Pass percentages over the years

2026: 81.79 per cent

2025: 82.11 per cent

2024: 82.91 per cent

2023: 81.04 per cent

2022: 79.88 per cent

2021: 78.17 per cent

2020: 80.59 per cent

2019: 80.73 per cent

BSEB Class 10 Toppers 2026

This year, the matric toppers are Sabreet Praveen and Pushpanjali Kumar. Both students have secured the highest marks in the state, showcasing exceptional academic performance. The board will release detailed information regarding their subject-wise marks and district-wise topper rankings soon.

Secondary Annual Examination 2026 — Merit List: Top 10

Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui secured Rank 1 with 492 marks (98.4%).

Sabreen Praween from Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya Chhaurahi, Vaishali secured Rank 1 with 492 marks (98.4%).

Nahid Sultana from R Krit High School Banwaripur, Begusarai secured Rank 2 with 489 marks (97.8%).

Anupa Kumari from UCC Madhyamic Vidyalaya Kharahana, Buxar secured Rank 3 with 488 marks (97.6%).

Om Kumar from B S S High School Rajwara, Begusarai secured Rank 3 with 488 marks (97.6%).

Jyoti Kumari from J P N High School Narhan, Samastipur secured Rank 4 with 487 marks (97.4%).

Anubhav Kumar from Madita Vidyarthi H/S Bharatshila, Banka secured Rank 4 with 487 marks (97.4%).

Ansh Raj from Utkramit M S Bairiya Gauriyar Rupauli, Purnea secured Rank 4 with 487 marks (97.4%).

Prerna Kumari from R Krit High School Banwaripur, Begusarai secured Rank 5 with 486 marks (97.2%).

Nasrin Parvin from R D M High School Gadhani, Bhojpur secured Rank 5 with 486 marks (97.2%).

Abhnish Kumar from B P High School Begusarai secured Rank 5 with 486 marks (97.2%).

Bikash Kumar Gupta from S S 108 High School Hatta, Kaimur secured Rank 5 with 486 marks (97.2%).

Rupesh Kumar from Uchh Madhyamik School Suhath, Saharsa secured Rank 5 with 486 marks (97.2%).

How to Check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official result portal: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Enter roll number and roll code

Click on Submit to view the scorecard

Download and take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard is provisional, and students should collect the original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective schools.

Key Highlights of the Exam

Exam Dates: February 17 to February 25, 2026

Total Students Appeared: 15,12,687

Exam Centres: 1,699 across Bihar

Pass Percentage: 81.79%

Toppers: Sabreet Praveen and Pushpanjali Kumar

The board had earlier released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions on March 7, 2026, allowing students to raise objections until March 13, 2026.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation, as per the guidelines released by the board. Those who fail in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations, with dates to be announced shortly.

Important Advice for Students

Students should carefully verify all details on their scorecards, including personal information and marks. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the school or BSEB authorities. While the online scorecard provides a quick update on results, original certificates are mandatory for further academic or professional use.