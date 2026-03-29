Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out: Check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 10th result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (Matric) results 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Along with the main website, results are also available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link for “BSEB Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter roll number and roll code

Submit the details

View and download the scorecard for future reference

Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 via SMS

If the official BSEB websites crash due to heavy traffic on result day, you can easily check your Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 offline via SMS. Follow these simple steps to get your subject-wise scores delivered straight to your mobile phone:

Open the SMS/Messaging app on your mobile phone.

Type the following message format: BIHAR10 [Space] [Your Roll Number] (Example: BIHAR10 1234567).

Send this text message to the official BSEB number: 56263.

Within a few minutes, you will receive an SMS containing your detailed BSEB 10th marks and qualifying status.

Important Details Mentioned on Bihar Board 10th Scorecard

The Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) scorecard contains several key details that students must carefully verify after downloading:

Student’s name

Roll number and roll code

Registration number

Name of the school

Subject-wise marks (theory and practical, if applicable)

Total marks obtained

Division (First/Second/Third)

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Percentage or grade

What Students Should Check

Students should ensure that all personal and academic details are accurate. In case of any error—such as spelling mistakes in name or incorrect marks—they must immediately report it to their school or the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for correction.

The online scorecard is provisional in nature. The original marksheet and passing certificate will be issued later by the board through respective schools.

The BSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, in two shifts across 1,699 centres in the state.