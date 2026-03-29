Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out: Check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board Class 10th result 2026: BSEB has announced class 10 matric result 2026 for the students today. To check the result students need to login using their roll number and password.
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Bihar Board Class 10th result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (Matric) results 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Along with the main website, results are also available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com.
How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026
Students can follow these steps to access their results:
- Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the link for “BSEB Class 10 Result 2026”
- Enter roll number and roll code
- Submit the details
- View and download the scorecard for future reference
Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 via SMS
If the official BSEB websites crash due to heavy traffic on result day, you can easily check your Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 offline via SMS. Follow these simple steps to get your subject-wise scores delivered straight to your mobile phone:
- Open the SMS/Messaging app on your mobile phone.
- Type the following message format: BIHAR10 [Space] [Your Roll Number] (Example: BIHAR10 1234567).
- Send this text message to the official BSEB number: 56263.
- Within a few minutes, you will receive an SMS containing your detailed BSEB 10th marks and qualifying status.
Important Details Mentioned on Bihar Board 10th Scorecard
The Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) scorecard contains several key details that students must carefully verify after downloading:
- Student’s name
- Roll number and roll code
- Registration number
- Name of the school
- Subject-wise marks (theory and practical, if applicable)
- Total marks obtained
- Division (First/Second/Third)
- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
- Percentage or grade
What Students Should Check
Students should ensure that all personal and academic details are accurate. In case of any error—such as spelling mistakes in name or incorrect marks—they must immediately report it to their school or the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for correction.
The online scorecard is provisional in nature. The original marksheet and passing certificate will be issued later by the board through respective schools.
The BSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, in two shifts across 1,699 centres in the state.
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