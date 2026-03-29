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NewsEducationBihar Board 10th result 2026 to be announced today: Will BSEB declare Matric results at 1:15 PM? Check exact time, date and how to download scorecard
BIHAR RESULT 2026

Bihar Board 10th result 2026 to be announced today: Will BSEB declare Matric results at 1:15 PM? Check exact time, date and how to download scorecard

BSEB will release the Class 10 results today at 1:15 PM; students can check their scores online on the official websites.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The wait for Bihar Board Class 10 students is finally over.
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29.
  • Students are advised to keep their details ready and check results only through official platforms.
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Bihar Board 10th result 2026 to be announced today: Will BSEB declare Matric results at 1:15 PM? Check exact time, date and how to download scorecardBihar Board 10th result 2026

The wait for Bihar Board Class 10 students is finally over. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29. Students are advised to keep their details ready and check results only through official platforms.

Result date and time  confirmed

According to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Sunil Kumar during a press conference at 1:15 PM.

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Where to check Bihar Board 10th result 2026

Students can check and download their results from the following websites:

results.biharboardonline.com
interbiharboard.com
bsebexam.com

How to download Bihar Board 10th result 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link “BSEB Matric Result 2026”

Enter your roll code and roll number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

The Bihar Board Class 10 marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/practical marks

Division

Percentage or grade

Pass/Fail status

Students should stay calm and check their results only through official websites once released. With the result set to be announced today, it is important to avoid fake links and keep your login details ready for a smooth experience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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