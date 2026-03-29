Bihar Board 10th result 2026 to be announced today: Will BSEB declare Matric results at 1:15 PM? Check exact time, date and how to download scorecard
BSEB will release the Class 10 results today at 1:15 PM; students can check their scores online on the official websites.
- The wait for Bihar Board Class 10 students is finally over.
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29.
- Students are advised to keep their details ready and check results only through official platforms.
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The wait for Bihar Board Class 10 students is finally over. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29. Students are advised to keep their details ready and check results only through official platforms.
Result date and time confirmed
According to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Sunil Kumar during a press conference at 1:15 PM.
Where to check Bihar Board 10th result 2026
Students can check and download their results from the following websites:
results.biharboardonline.com
interbiharboard.com
bsebexam.com
How to download Bihar Board 10th result 2026
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
Click on the link “BSEB Matric Result 2026”
Enter your roll code and roll number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
The Bihar Board Class 10 marksheet will include:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Internal/practical marks
Division
Percentage or grade
Pass/Fail status
Students should stay calm and check their results only through official websites once released. With the result set to be announced today, it is important to avoid fake links and keep your login details ready for a smooth experience.
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