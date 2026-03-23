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NewsEducationBihar Board 12th assessment 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation; Check steps and process
BIHAR BSEB CLASS 12 RESULT 2026

Bihar Board 12th assessment 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation; Check steps and process

Bihar board 12th scrutiny 2026: BSEB has declared the results for Bihar Board class 12th examination 2026 along with the dates for re-evaluation.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bihar Board 12th assessment 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation; Check steps and process

Bihar board 12th scrutiny 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has declared the results for class 12th or intermediate exams 2026 today, March 23, 2026. The results for the same is available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. While the results can be checked on the portal. 

The results for the board exam class 12th were declared after a press conference with the board officials. However, in case the students feel dissatisfied with their scores, they can apply for re-evaluation. 

In case of dissatisfaction with the scores students can apply for re-appear for the compartment exams, the date of which will be declared later. 

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BSEB 12th Result 2026 Re-evaluation dates

The BSEB declared the results for class 12th exam 2026 and is set to begin the scrutiny for March 25 to April 2, 2026. Candidates who look forward for re assessment are required to apply for scrutiny prior the dates. 

How to apply for re-assessment for BSEB class 12th 2026 

For re-evaluation, candidates are required to go through the following steps online: 

1. Visit the official website at interbiharboard.com

2. Click on the link for re-assessment

3. Enter your roll no and roll code to log in

4. Fill the re-assessment form

5. Pay the online re-evaluation fee

6. Review and submit the form 

Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: Compartment Exam Dates

Students who could not secure the minimum passing marks in the Bihar Board Inter exams will have the option to appear for compartment exams. The application window for BSEB Class 12 compartment exams will remain open from March 25 to April 2, 2026, and can be completed online.

How to apply for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2026?

To apply for the compartment exams, students need to follow these steps:

1.Visit the official website at interbiharboard.com
2.Click on the link for compartment exams
3.Log in using the required credentials
4.Fill out the application form carefully
5.Pay the prescribed examination fee
6.Submit the form and download the confirmation page

This process will allow eligible students to register and appear for the compartment exams.

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