Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 Declared At results.biharboard.com: Check BSEB Intermediate Result Scorecard, Pass Percentage

BSEB 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 today. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Commerce stream examination can now check their results online at results.biharboard.com. The announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of students across the state who have been eagerly awaiting their results.

Bihar Board Class 12th Results Out: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

The stream-wise pass percentages for the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 are as follows:

- Commerce achieved the highest pass rate at 94.77%

- Science at 89.50%

- while the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.75%.

Steps to Check Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:

- Visit the official website results.biharboard.com

- Click on the Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 link

- Enter your Roll Number and other required details

- Submit the information and view your scorecard

- Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

BSEB 12th Commerce Result 2025 via SMS

In case of heavy traffic on the official website, students can also receive their results via SMS by following these steps:

- Open the messaging app on your phone

- Type BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER

- Send the message to 56263

- The result will be sent to the same mobile number

BSEB Commerce Pass Percentage and Marksheet Details

Along with the results, students can also download their mark sheets, which will include:

- Subject-wise marks obtained

- Total marks secured

- Pass percentage

- Qualifying status

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream will be revealed soon, along with topper details.

Bihar Board 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over the Last 5 Years

For reference, here’s a look at the overall Bihar Board Class 12 pass percentage from previous years:

2024: 87.21%

2023: 83.73%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.04%

2020: 80.59%

2019: 79.76%

Students are advised to check their results as soon as possible and take the necessary steps for their future academic pursuits.