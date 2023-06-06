Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Released On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar Board 12th dummy registration cards 2024 have been made available by the Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB. Today, June 6, 2023, the BSEB Intermediate registration card was made available. These dummy registration cards are available for download on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, for students who will be taking the Bihar Board Exams in 2024.

These fictitious registration cards are only accessible for download till June 16, 2023, according to BSEB. These dates must be written down by students in order to download their registration cards. The registration card download instructions are included.

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: Here's how to download

1. Visit the official website of the board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.inor secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Student Registration Card'.

3. Then click on the link that reads about Bihar Inter dummy registration card.

4. Enter all your details as asked and click on login.

5. Your Bihar Board 12th dummy registration card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a print of the same for future reference

Students are required to double-check all the information on the fictitious registration card. Students can contact their educational institution to request modifications if there is any inaccuracy in the same. Once the final registration card is received, no alterations are permitted, per BSEB regulations.