BSEB 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to declare the Class 12th Board Results 2025 today, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Students from all streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce will be able to check their results once they are officially announced. The results will be accessible online on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and interresult2025.com.

Steps To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2025

To access their scorecards online, students need to:

- Visit the official website of BSEB.

- Click on the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 link.

- Enter their Roll Number and other required credentials.

- Submit the details to view their marks.

- Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

How to Get BSEB Class 12th Result 2025 via SMS

In case of website downtime or other internet-related issues, students can check their results via SMS by following these steps:

- Open the messaging app on the phone.

- Type ‘BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER’ in a new message.

- Send the message to 56263.

- The result will be sent to the same mobile number.

- Students are advised to take a screenshot for reference.

Bihar Board 12th Marksheet 2025: Details Included

Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their marksheets, which will include:

- Subject-wise marks obtained

- Total marks secured

- Pass percentage

- Qualifying status These scores will be crucial for students applying for higher education or professional courses.

Bihar Inter Result 2025: Passing Marks & Previous Year Trends

To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. The previous year’s overall passing percentage was 83.7%, with stream-wise results as follows:

Science: 83.93%

Commerce: 93.35%

Arts: 79.53%

Bihar Board Class 12th Pass Percentage Over the Last Five Years

BSEB recorded its highest pass percentage in 2024 since 2019, with 87.21% of students clearing the exam. Here’s a look at past years’ statistics:

2024: 87.21%

2023: 83.73%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.04%

2020: 80.59%

2019: 79.76%

The declaration of the Bihar Board 12th Results 2025 is crucial for students seeking admission into higher education institutions. Stay tuned for official announcements and ensure timely checking of results through the online portals or SMS service.