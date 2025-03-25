BSEB Class 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Class 12th Board Result today, March 25, 2025. As per the official update, the results were declared at 1:15 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can check their Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on the official website by entering their roll number and date of birth. The results will include details such as subject-wise marks, overall percentage, and qualifying status. Additionally, the board will release the pass percentage and the list of toppers for different streams. Students who do not pass one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental examination, with registration details to be shared soon after the result announcement.

Bihar's State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, announced the Bihar Board Class 12 results during a press conference. Along with the results, officials will also share details such as the overall pass percentage, names of toppers, dates for the compartment exams, and other relevant information.

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students were eligible for the Intermediate examination, including 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys. The exams were conducted at 1,677 centers across the state.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams took place from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts: the first shift began at 9:30 a.m., and the second shift started at 2 p.m. Students were also given a 15-minute cool-off time before beginning their exams—between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in the first shift and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in the second shift.

BSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to check scorecards via digilocker

Go to the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username.

If you are a new user, sign up with your mobile number and verify it using the OTP.

Search for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Select the option for “Class XII Marksheet.”

Enter your roll code, roll number, and examination year.

Click on “Get Document” to view and download your Bihar Board 12th Marksheet.

Students who do not pass the annual Intermediate examination will have an opportunity to clear Class 12 through the compartment exam. This exam provides Bihar Board students a second chance to pass if they fail in two or more subjects.