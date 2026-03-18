Bihar Board 12th result 2026 expected date: Know when will BSEB Inter result be announced
Bihar Board 12th result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the much-awaited Class 12th results shortly. As per sources, the final verification process has been completed, and the board is ready for declaration. Students should stay alert as the result link may go live anytime.
- The Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate Result 2026 is expected anytime soon.
- Students can expect the result between 11 am and 1 pm based on the past trends.
- Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards.
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Bihar Board 12th result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the annual board examinations are eagerly awaiting the official declaration, which is likely to take place in the coming days.
Bihar Board result expected this week?
As per recent updates and media reports, the BSEB Inter result 2026 is likely to be declared in the third or fourth week of March 2026, with strong indications pointing toward a release around March 21–23.
Some reports also suggest that the result could be announced within the next few days, as the evaluation process has already been completed and final preparations are underway.
Additionally, the board has started the topper verification process, which is typically the final step before the official result announcement—indicating that the results are imminent.
Expected Date and Time
While the official confirmation is still awaited, sources suggest:
- Expected Date: Between March 21 and March 25, 2026
- Expected Time: Around 11 AM to 1 PM (based on past trends)
Where to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026
Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:
- results.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.com
Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards.
Exams and Evaluation Timeline
The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted in February 2026, and the answer sheet evaluation process is expected to be completed by early March. Following this, the board will move to result compilation and topper verification.
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