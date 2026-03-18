Bihar Board 12th result 2026 expected date: Know when will BSEB Inter result be announced

Bihar Board 12th result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the annual board examinations are eagerly awaiting the official declaration, which is likely to take place in the coming days.

Bihar Board result expected this week?

As per recent updates and media reports, the BSEB Inter result 2026 is likely to be declared in the third or fourth week of March 2026, with strong indications pointing toward a release around March 21–23.

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Some reports also suggest that the result could be announced within the next few days, as the evaluation process has already been completed and final preparations are underway.

Additionally, the board has started the topper verification process, which is typically the final step before the official result announcement—indicating that the results are imminent.

Expected Date and Time

While the official confirmation is still awaited, sources suggest:

Expected Date: Between March 21 and March 25, 2026

Expected Time: Around 11 AM to 1 PM (based on past trends)

Where to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards.

Exams and Evaluation Timeline

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted in February 2026, and the answer sheet evaluation process is expected to be completed by early March. Following this, the board will move to result compilation and topper verification.