Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB 12 result at interbiharboard.com
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar Board Class 12 (Inter) Result 2026 will be declared today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. Students can check and download their results from official websites. Check the steps to download the result here.
- Bihar Class 12th result 2026 will be declared today at 1:30 pm.
- Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid a last-minute rush.
- For more details, keep updated with the website.
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Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board is set to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations conducted in February are eagerly awaiting their scores. Once declared, students can check their results online through official portals.
Where to check Bihar board 12th result?
Students can access their results on the following official websites:
- results.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- interbiharboard.com
Candidates must note that it is important to use only these official portals to avoid fake websites or misleading links.
Also check: Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Live
Steps to Check Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result
- Visit any of the official result portals listed above.
- Click on the “Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026” link.
- Enter your roll number and roll code/password exactly as mentioned on your admit card.
- Click on the Submit button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Downloading and Saving the Scorecard
After viewing the result, students should download the PDF of their provisional mark sheet. It is recommended to save a digital copy and take a printout for future reference, as this will be required for admission purposes.
What students must know?
The online result is provisional, and the original mark sheets will be issued by the respective schools a few weeks later. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking, while those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams.
Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and avoid unnecessary delays. Regularly checking the official websites will ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience while accessing the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.
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