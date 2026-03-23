Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 out: Check pass rate, top scorers, and performance trends

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 out: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has announced class 12 results today, bringing an end to the long awaited wait for lakhs of students for exam results. The results for intermediate were announced today, March 23 at 1:40 PM. As per standard format the results were announced during a press conference, upon the scorecards have been made available online on the official website.

Last year the results for BSEB were announced on March 25, marking this year's release slightly earlier. With the evaluation process completed on time, students can look forward to a timely and seamless result announcement, in line with the board’s consistent efficiency in conducting and evaluating exams.

Overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the class 12 Intermediate results 2026 with an overall percentage of 85.19%. Out of which Commerce topped with (94.77%), vocational(90.7%), Science(89.66%), and Arts (82.75%).

High turnout seen in March exams

A total of 13,17,846 students appeared for BSEB examination in March 2026 out of which 6,75,844 were girls and 6,42,002 boys.

Science, Commerce, and Arts pass percentages from last year

In the previous year BSEB class 12 intermediate results, declared in March 2025, Commerce achieved the highest success rate at 94.77%. However, the combined pass percentage for all streams in 2025 was 86.56%.

Stream Pass Percentage

Commerce 94.77%

Science 89.50%

Arts 82.75%

Overall 86.50%

Number of students who scored above 90% last year in BSEB 2025

The results declared on March 25, 2025 showed a strong performance, with an overall pass performance of 86.50%. A total of 26 toppers were announced across all streams, out of which Priya Jaiswal topped in Science with 96.8%, Raushani Kumari topped in Commerce with 95% and Ankita Kumari along with Shakib Shah shared the top rank in Arts with 94.6%.

Division criteria for BSEB Class 12 students

First Division: Students who score 300 marks or more in total are placed in the First Division.

Second Division: Students who score between 225 and 299 marks are placed in the Second Division.

Third Division: Students who score between 150 and 224 marks are placed in the Third Division.

Bihar board inter pass percentages over the years

2025: 86.56 per cent

2024: 87.21 per cent

2023: 83.73 per cent

2022: 80.15 per cent

2021: 78.04 per cent

2020: 80.59 per cent

2019: 79.76 per cent