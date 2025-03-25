Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2025 Declared At results.biharboard.com: Check BSEB Intermediate Result Scorecard, Pass Percentage

BSEB 12th Science Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Science stream examination can now check their results on the official website – results.biharboard.com.

BSEB Class 12th Results Out: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

The stream-wise pass percentages for the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 are as follows:

- Commerce achieved the highest pass rate at 94.77%

- Science at 89.50%

- while the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.75%.

How to Check Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2025 Online

- To access their BSEB Class 12 Science results, students must follow these steps:

- Visit the official result website: results.biharboard.com.

- Click on the link for 'Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2025'.

- Enter the required credentials, such as Roll Number and Roll Code.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view the result.

- Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

BSEB 12th Science Result: How to Get BSEB 12th Science Result 2025 via SMS

For students unable to access their results online due to heavy traffic on the website, BSEB provides an SMS-based result checking system:

- Open the messaging app on the phone.

- Type ‘BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER’.

- Send the message to 56263.

- The result will be sent to the same mobile number.

BSEB 12th Science Exam Result: Details Included in Bihar Board 12th Science Scorecard

The online mark sheet will include:

- Student’s Name and Roll Number

- Subject-wise marks obtained

- Total marks secured

- Pass percentage

- Qualifying status

Bihar Board 12th Science Pass Percentage 2025

In 2024, the Science stream recorded an impressive pass percentage of 83.93%. The latest statistics will be updated once officially announced by the BSEB.

Bihar Board 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over the Last 5 Years

For reference, here’s a look at the overall Bihar Board Class 12 pass percentage from previous years:

2024: 87.21%

2023: 83.73%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.04%

2020: 80.59%

2019: 79.76%

Students who have successfully cleared the Bihar Board 12th Science Examination 2025 can now apply for higher education courses such as engineering, medical, and other professional programs. Those dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or compartment exams as per the official schedule released by BSEB.