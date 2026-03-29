Bihar Board class 10 passing marks 2026: BSEB to announce result at 1:15 PM today – Know minimum marks and passing criteria

As the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2026 are to be announced today, students are eager to know the minimum marks required to pass. Understanding the passing criteria is important to check whether you have qualified or need improvement.

Minimum Passing Marks for Bihar Board 10th

To pass the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, students must score at least 30% marks overall. In addition to this, they also need to secure a minimum of 30% in each subject. Failing to meet these criteria may result in not qualifying for the exam.

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Details Required to Check Result

Students should keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results. The online marksheet will include important details such as:

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Pass or fail status

How to check Bihar Board 10th result online

Follow these steps to check your result:

Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com

Click on “BSEB Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter your roll code and roll number

Fill in the CAPTCHA code

Click on “Search Result”

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a screenshot for future use

How to Check Result via DigiLocker

Students can also download their marksheet using DigiLocker:

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar details

If new, create an account and sign in

Find the “Bihar Board Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number and roll code

Click submit and download your marksheet

Class 10 Exam 2026 in Numbers

This year, around 15.12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams. Out of these, about 7.85 lakh were girls and 7.26 lakh were boys.

Last Year’s Result Highlights

In 2025, the Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced on March 29. Around 15.58 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Overall pass percentage: 82.12%

Boys’ pass percentage: 83.65%

Girls’ pass percentage: 80.67%

Last year, boys performed slightly better than girls. It will be interesting to see this year’s performance trends.

Students should carefully check their marks and ensure they meet the passing criteria. With clear guidelines and multiple ways to access results, checking your Bihar Board Class 10 result has become simple and convenient.