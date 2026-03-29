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NewsEducationBihar Board class 10 result 2026 today at 1:15 PM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecard
BIHAR RESULT 2026

Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 today at 1:15 PM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecard

Students can check their Bihar Board Matric results online through official websites once released.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The wait is finally over for Bihar Board Class 10 students.
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29.
  • Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.
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Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 today at 1:15 PM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecardbihar board result class 10th

The wait is finally over for Bihar Board Class 10 students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29. Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.

Result date and time confirmed

As per BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the Class 10 result will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Sunil Kumar during a press conference at 1:15 PM.

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Where to check Bihar Board 10th result 2026

Students can check their results on these official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

How to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Follow these easy steps to download your result:

Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link “BSEB Matric Result 2026”

Enter your roll code and roll number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students should check their results carefully once released and keep a copy for future use. It is also important to avoid unofficial websites and rely only on trusted sources for accurate information.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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