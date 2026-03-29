Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 today at 1:15 PM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecard
Students can check their Bihar Board Matric results online through official websites once released.
- The wait is finally over for Bihar Board Class 10 students.
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29.
- Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.
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The wait is finally over for Bihar Board Class 10 students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Matric result 2026 today, March 29. Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.
Result date and time confirmed
As per BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the Class 10 result will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Sunil Kumar during a press conference at 1:15 PM.
Where to check Bihar Board 10th result 2026
Students can check their results on these official websites:
results.biharboardonline.com
interbiharboard.com
bsebexam.com
How to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2026
Follow these easy steps to download your result:
Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
Click on the link “BSEB Matric Result 2026”
Enter your roll code and roll number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Students should check their results carefully once released and keep a copy for future use. It is also important to avoid unofficial websites and rely only on trusted sources for accurate information.
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