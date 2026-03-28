Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 will not be released today, BSEB confirms the viral social media post is fake
BSEB has confirmed that the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 will not be released today, March 28. Students are advised to ignore viral posts and wait for the official announcement.
- As the Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2026 wrap up, students are eagerly awaiting their results.
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed that the results will not be released today, March 28, 2026.
- The clarification comes after a social media post claimed that the Class 10 results would be announced at 1:30 pm today.
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As the Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2026 wrap up, students are eagerly waiting to check their results. However, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed that the results will not be released today, March 28, 2026.
The clarification comes after a social media post claimed that the Class 10 results would be announced at 1:30 pm today. BSEB officials have called this post fake and urged students not to rely on unofficial sources. Students are advised to wait for the official announcement to avoid confusion.
The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2026 were held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, at multiple centres across the state. The board is now in the final stages of preparing the results.
Once released, students can check their results through official portals, including:
BSEB official website
How to check the Bihar Board class 10th result
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Go to one of the official Bihar Board result portals:
biharboardonline.com
secondary.biharboardonline.com
results.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Enter Your Details
Enter your roll number and roll code exactly as mentioned on your admit card.
Step 3: Submit and View Result
Click on Submit to view your marks and result on the screen.
Step 4: Download and Print
Download your result and take a printout for future reference.
Students are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready and regularly check official updates for the latest information.
The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 will not be released today, despite viral claims. Students should stay patient and rely only on official sources to avoid unnecessary stress or confusion.
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