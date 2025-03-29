Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: BSEB Matric Result To Be Released Today At matricbiharboard.com- Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 Matric Result 2025 today, March 29, at 12 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will officially declare the results at a press conference, where BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will also be present. Along with the results, the board will share other important details, such as the overall pass percentage, names of toppers, and dates for compartment exams.

The Class 10 board exams took place from February 17 to February 25, 2025, at various centers across Bihar. The exams were conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the second from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

On March 6, the Bihar Board released the provisional answer keys for the Class 10 exams. The question paper included 50% multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The answer key for these objective-type questions was made available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students had until March 10 (5 PM) to submit objections.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official BSEB websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Check your result and download the page for future reference.

In the Bihar Board Class 10 exams last year, 4,52,302 students achieved first division, including 2,52,846 boys and 1,99,456 girls. The second division was secured by 5,24,965 students, with 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls. Meanwhile, 3,80,732 students passed with a third division, comprising 1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls.

Students need at least 33 marks in each subject and a total of 33% to qualify for the Bihar BSEB Class 10 matric exams 2025.